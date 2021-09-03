Karnala Bird Sanctuary: Konkan Katta and Gram Sanvardhan Samajik Sanstha to form human chain to demand better safety for birds and animals

In order to create awareness for the safety of birds and animals in and around Karnala bird sanctuary in Panvel, Konkan Katta and Gram Sanvardhan Samajik Sanstha will form a human chain on Sunday morning at the sanctuary. They will also put a few demands before administration for the safety of animals.

The social organisation claimed that a number of animals died on the Mumbai-Goa highway near the bird sanctuary and through the human chain they will put a few demands before the concerned authority.

“Animals meeting with accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway near Karnala Bird Sanctuary has become a daily affair. A few unruly visitors or tourists throw food on the road to feed animals, putting animals' lives at risk. It is the duty of the Forest Department to create awareness among such ignorant citizens and take action against unruly travelers under the Maharashtra Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972,” said Santosh Thakur, a senior member of Gram Samvardhan Samajik Sanstha. He added that lakhs of rupees spent for the protection of birds and animals in the sanctuary have become useless due to these unruly visitors.

The purpose of the human chain is to wake up visitors as well as administration to ensure the safety of animals. “A veterinary doctor and other medical facilities for animals and birds should be provided to the Karnala Bird Sanctuary,” said Thakur, adding that all tourists visiting the sanctuary should be given information about the Wildlife Conservation Act, banners should be put up and information leaflets should be distributed among visitors.

According to the social organisation, the top surface of the sound breaker wall should be fixed with barbed wire so that monkeys do not come on the highway.

At present, only there is only one monkey ladder for monkeys to move from one side to the other. The number of such ladders should be increased. Rumbler strips should be installed on the highway within the limits of the sanctuary to reduce the speed of vehicles and reduce accidents.

CCTV cameras should be installed to keep an eye on unruly passengers and tourists throwing food on the highways in the sanctuary area and patrolling on the highways by forest personnel.

