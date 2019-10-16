Kanhaiya campaigns for CPI in Mumbai

Mumbai: Former student union leader and national executive council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanhaiya Kumar said if people don’t vote sensibly, democracy will be lost in the future.

“Voting is your power, exercise it properly. Because if you don’t vote sensibly, democracy will be gone forever,” said Kanhaiya addressing a rally in Sewri.

Kanhaiya was in Mumbai on Wednesday to campaign for the CPI for the assembly elections. For the upcoming polls, the CPI has fielded four candidates from Maharashtra. From the Sewri constituency, CPI has fielded former corporator Vijay Dalvi.

“We are contesting from only four seats, we may not form the government but we will lay the foundation stone to form a new Maharashtra,” added Kanhaiya. The 32-year-old who hails from Bihar’s Begusarai, stated Bihar and Mumbai has a commonality, which is both gets drowned in Monsoon.

“Even being the financial capital, Mumbai gets drowned in monsoon. Leaders are speaking about Kashmir but not the local issues,” stated the CPI leader.

Kanhaiya also questioned, while the elections are supposed to take place on October 21, how come Devendra Fadnavis has already declared himself to be the next chief minister. “This government is suffering from the disease of arrogance. They know, no matter who stands against them, they are going to win because they have EVM” asserted Kanhaiya.

Drawing parallels with Congress-NCP govt, the former student leader stated, both the past and present govts are like different sides of the same coin, they only know how to blame each other, rather than finding solutions of the problems which affects the people.

Also drawing similarity with the BJP-Sena alliance Kanhaiya stated, politics has become like a fixed wrestling match where all the players and audiences are paid to perform their roles.

“The sena-BJP alliance which once looked impossible was suddenly accomplished. Why ? Because Fadnavis blackmailed Uddhav of getting him arrested by CBI” he affirmed.

Kanhaiya unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok sabha elections from the Begusarai constituency.

He is also slated to campaign for the local CPI candidate of Aurangabad on Friday.