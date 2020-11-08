Kangana house demolition case: Cops question Republic TV journo for second time

Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari was questioned by the Khar Police for the second time on Saturday. Sources said that Bhandari was questioned for almost three hours in connection with the case filed against him for obstructing police officers from their duty. He was sitting in the police station from 11am to 2pm and is accused of not cooperating with the police.

Police said that Bhandari was sent summons to appear before the Khar police on Saturday 11am for questioning in connection with the case filed against him for creating disturbance outside actor Kangana Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill on September 9 during the demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). An officer said that though he was present at the police station at 11am, Bhandari reportedly refused to cooperate with the probe.

According to the complaint, Bhandari has allegedly gathered a crowd of 15 to 20 people outside Ranuat's residence causing obstruction to the BMC personnel. Police said that Bhandari also violated Section 144 of the CrPC order. Earlier on October 17, Bhandari was questioned by Khar Police for more than five hours.

Last month, Bhandari was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in a case registered against him by the Khar Police. Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani while granting pre-arrest bail to the journalist directed that in the event of arrest he be released on executing a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the same amount.