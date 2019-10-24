Thane: The Kalyan West, Kalyan East, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi west and Bhiwandi east seats have seen a close fight in the assembly polls and many expect a close finish in these constituencies when results are announced on Thursday.

In Kalyan East, four- time Shivsena corporator Dhananjay Bodare was an unhappy when sena leaders had not given ticket and then he decided contesting as an independent candidate against sitting independent MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, contesting on a BJP ticket. The

26 corporators rebelled from Shivsena party and supported to Bodare. On the day of result,Gaikwad won by 12307 votes against Bodare.

In Kalyan West, BJP sitting MLA Narendra Pawar also unhappy with senior leaders and he is contesting as an independent against Vishwanath Bhoir of the Sena. Bhoir won by 21668 votes against Narendra Pawar.

In Ulhasnagar, the BJP ticket went to Kumar Ailani who is BJP president from Ulhasnagar. Earlier, this seat ticket was going to powerful Pappu Kalani family. But at the last movement, the decision was changed and ticket went to Ailani. Kumar Ailani won by 2004 votes against Jyoti Kalani of NCP. The many voters in Ulhasnagar city, voted in NOTA (None of The Above) at around 4978.

In Bhiwandi west, NCP president of Bhiwandi city Khalid Guddu left the NCP party. He is contesting as AIMIM ticket against Soeb Guddu of the congress. In this fighting, BJP sitting MLA Mahesh Chaugele won. BJP Mahesh Chaugele won by 14912 votes against AIMIM candidate Khalid Guddu.

In Bhiwandi east, BJP president of Bhiwandi city Santosh Shetty left BJP party. He is contesting as congress ticket against Shivsena sitting MLA Rupesh Mahatre. During this both fighting, SP (Samajwadi Party) candidate Rahis Shaikh won.In Bhiwandi east, SP Rahis Shaikh won by 1314 votes against Shivsena candidate Rupesh Mahatre.