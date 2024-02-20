 Kalyan: Office Of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's Brother Vandalised, Employees Assaulted Following Car Parking Dispute
Kalyan: Office Of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's Brother Vandalised, Employees Assaulted Following Car Parking Dispute

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

Kalyan, February 20: A group of four to five people vandalized the office of ​​former corporator Abhimanyu Gaikwad in Tisai Chowk area in Kalyan East. Abhimanyu Gaikwad is the brother of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.

According to the police, a gang of four to five people entered the office and ransacked the office following a car parking dispute. They also assaulted the employees present in the office.

The incident of firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar's Hillline Police Station had taken place a few days ago. Due to this incident, the atmosphere in Kalyan East had been tense for a few days, so the police had kept security.

On Monday, the office of MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's brother was vandalized. A case has been registered in Kolsevadi police station and some suspects have been detained by the police.

