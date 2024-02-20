Kalyan: Office Of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's Brother Vandalised, Employees Assaulted Following Car Parking Dispute

Kalyan, February 20: A group of four to five people vandalized the office of former corporator Abhimanyu Gaikwad in Tisai Chowk area in Kalyan East. Abhimanyu Gaikwad is the brother of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.
According to the police, a gang of four to five people entered the office and ransacked the office following a car parking dispute. They also assaulted the employees present in the office.
The incident of firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar's Hillline Police Station had taken place a few days ago. Due to this incident, the atmosphere in Kalyan East had been tense for a few days, so the police had kept security.
On Monday, the office of MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's brother was vandalized. A case has been registered in Kolsevadi police station and some suspects have been detained by the police.