Kalyan Station Earns Top Honours As Best Clean Station in Mumbai Division Of Central Railway

Kalyan Station has been declared the best clean station in the Mumbai division of Central Railways. The station clinched the prestigious title of the Best Cleanliness Station in the A-1 category.

The accolade comes as a result of rigorous evaluations conducted by railway authorities, recognising Kalyan Station's exemplary efforts in cleanliness, sanitation, and overall upkeep. The commendable achievement highlights the dedication of station staff and the management towards providing passengers with a pristine and welcoming environment.

Furthermore, Panvel Station also earned recognition in the A category, further underscoring the commitment of the Mumbai division to elevate the standards of cleanliness across its network.

Similarly , Bhandup, Reay Road, Matunga, Badlapur and Chinchpokli Stations were acknowledged in the C category for their exemplary cleanliness standards.

Furthermore, the division's dedication to creating green spaces and enhancing station aesthetics was recognised with the Best Kept Garden Certificates. CSMT Landscape Platform number 18 secured the prestigious title of the Best Garden.Thane Station was acknowledged as the 2nd Best Station Garden. Igatpuri Station Garden was awarded the Best Station Garden in the medium category. Roha Station Garden secured the second Best Station Garden position in the medium category.

In small garden at station category , Bhiwandi Station Garden received recognition as the Best Station Garden. Vasind Station Garden was acknowledged as the 2nd Best Station Garden in this category.

Thses awards were announced and distributed during 68th Rail Seva Puraskar 2023 held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Auditorium on January 9, 2024 , Central Railway's Mumbai Division

Apart from that, this prestigious ceremony recognised the relentless dedication and exceptional contributions of railway employees towards enhancing services and maintaining excellence across various domains.

A total of 94 employees from the Mumbai Division were honoured with the Rail Seva Puraskar 2023 for their exemplary performance and meritorious work during the period of 2022-2023. Additionally, 93 employees of Mumbai division were awarded with certificates for meritorious work. At the General Manager level, 3 officers and 18 employees were awarded. This recognition is a testament to their relentless commitment to providing top-notch service and upholding the highest standards within the railways.

In this ceremony, Sunil Nainani, Chief Ticket Inspector of Mumbai Division, who was recently awarded the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2023 at the Railway Ministry level was also honoured.

The commendable efforts towards maintaining cleanliness were duly acknowledged, with Shields being awarded to stations across different categories:

The function was presided over by Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division Rajneesh Kumar Goyal. President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation Committee, Mumbai Division, Shrimati Geetika Goyal and other officials were present.

These accolades signify Central Railway Mumbai Division's unwavering commitment to excellence, whether it's ensuring cleanliness, maintaining green spaces, or recognizing the exceptional efforts of its employees.