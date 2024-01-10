Central Railway Achieves Impressive 14.30% Revenue Growth In FY 2023-24; Passenger & Goods Earnings Soar

Central Railway | File

The Central Railway has kept its momentum of giving its best performance in earning. During the current financial year (FY) i.e. 2023-24 (upto December-2023), Central Railway earned revenue of Rs 13,229.50 crore as against revenue of Rs 11,574.51 crore last year which is 14.30 per cent more.

This includes , earnings from passenger revenue of Rs 5,400.39 crore during FY 2023-24, in comparison to Rs.4,662.35 crore during the corresponding period last year shows an increase of 15.83 per cent.

Apart from that earning from goods which stood at Rs 6,818.53 crore during FY-2023-24 and which is 13.59 per cent more than the earnings of Rs 6,002.76 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, earning from Other Coaching and Sundry earnings, including earnings from parcel and luggage, ticket checking, non-fare revenue (NFR), parking, catering, pay and use, retiring rooms etc, which were Rs.1,010.58 crores during FY 2023-24 in comparison to Rs 909.40 crore during the corresponding period last year shows an increase of 11.12 per cent.

The number of passengers (including suburban and non-suburban) travelling in FY 2023-24 has been 1174 million as against 1072 million passengers in FY 2022-23 registering an increase of 9.5 per cent.

In December 2023, Central Railway earned passenger revenue of Rs1,671.38 crore as against revenue of Rs 1,485.48 crore which is 12.51 per cent more compared to the same period last year.

The passenger count (including suburban and non-suburban) stood at 134 million in December 2023 as against 131 million in December 2022.

Earning from goods in December 2023 was Rs 854.04 crore as against Rs 795.44 crore in December 2022 registering an increase of 7.37 per cent.

Similarly, other coaching revenue and sundry earnings in December 2023 were Rs 116.05 crore as against earning of Rs 105.31 crore in December 2022 which is 10.19 per cent more.

"The increase in revenue is attributed to the various initiatives taken by Central Railway such as setting up of Business Development Units (BDUs) on Divisions and various non-fare revenue initiatives for intensive marketing and other similar innovative ideas to boost the earnings," said an official.