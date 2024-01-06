Central Railway Revolutionises Comfort: Odour-Free Air-Conditioned Toilets with Cutting-Edge Technology

Central Railway on Friday announced the unveiling of cutting-edge, odour-free, air-conditioned gents’ toilet at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Suburban concourse. The state-of-the-art facility, first of its kind over Indian Railways marking a significant milestone in the realm of commuter comfort and hygiene was opened for general public on January 4th, 2024.

This groundbreaking initiative showcases Central Railway's unwavering commitment to passenger well-being. The introduction of air-conditioned toilets heralds a new era of innovation, seamlessly integrating technology to elevate the commuting experience. The focal point of this technological marvel is the incorporation of negative pressure, a sophisticated system that not only ensures a refreshing environment within the toilets but also plays a pivotal role in maintaining exceptional cleanliness standards. The negative pressure mechanism effectively removes unpleasant odours, guaranteeing a more pleasant and hygienic experience for passengers.

Central Railway's dedication to environmental responsibility is evident through the integration of activated carbon filters in the exhaust system. These filters play a vital role in neutralizing and purifying air emissions, assuring the efficient removal of potential pollutants before their release into the atmosphere. This environmentally conscious approach aligns with contemporary standards, reflecting the railway's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and fostering sustainable practices.

Passengers can now relish a comfortable and sanitary restroom experience, courtesy of Central Railway's investment in state-of-the-art technology. This transformative initiative not only enhances the overall travel experience but also establishes a benchmark, encouraging others to adopt innovative solutions that prioritize passenger well-being.

Prior to the inauguration on January 3rd, Ram Karan Yadav, the General Manager of Central Railway, conducted an extensive inspection focusing on cleanliness and various passenger amenities at CSMT Railway station. This proactive approach underscores Central Railway's dedication to ensuring a holistic and exceptional journey for all travelers.

The introduction of air-conditioned toilets represents a significant leap forward in technological advancement, showcasing Central Railway's commitment to excellence and passenger-centric services.

Key Features of the Air-Conditioned Toilet:

- Fresh air input in conditioned space.

- 2 Stage treatment for exhaust air to eliminate odours.

Stage I: 3 Stage filtration with Activated Charcoal filter. Pre filter will arrest airborne particles and will protect charcoal filters from getting choked. Charcoal Filter absorbs all foul smell.

Stage II: Using Ozone Generator, Ozone Controller and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) monitor to add Ozone in the exhaust airstream to eliminate any remaining foul smell from exhaust air.

- This exhaust air is exhausted on top of the building and into the atmosphere. This will ensure negligible foul smell and minimum disturbance to passerbies as well as all stores in the vicinity.

- Negative pressure will be maintained to ensure no foul smell is released in the vicinity.

- Air input capacity: 7200 CFM (cubic feet per minute)

- Exhaust air: 8000 CFM (cubic feet per minute)

- This is designed for heavy footfall at CSMT station in tune of 50,000 passengers per day

Central Railway continues to push the boundaries of technological advancement, setting a precedent for a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for commuters. The introduction of air-conditioned toilets represents a significant leap forward, underscoring the railway's commitment to excellence and passenger-centric services.