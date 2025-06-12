 Kalyan News: Fire Destroys 100 Bikes In Ambernath Showroom Blaze; No Casualties Reported
Kalyan News: Fire Destroys 100 Bikes In Ambernath Showroom Blaze; No Casualties Reported

The fire started around 3 AM at the Suzuki showroom located on the Kalyan-Ambernath Road. Fortunately, the premises were unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:06 AM IST
article-image

Ambernath: A major fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Ambernath in the early hours of Wednesday, destroying around 100 motorcycles. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Three fire engines from Kalyan and MIDC were deployed to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 5 AM, after which a cooling operation was launched to prevent any further flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, authorities have confirmed significant property damage due to the incident.

"Around 3 AM, we received an alert about the fire," said a firefighter from the Ambernath fire station. "We rushed to the spot with one fire engine, but upon seeing the intensity of the flames, we immediately called for two additional engines from Ulhasnagar and a nearby city."

