Kalyan: MHADA to forego last EMI of beneficiaries of affordable housing scheme

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
MHADA | File pic
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has decided to forego the last EMI of beneficiaries of its affordable housing scheme in Kalyan in Thane district, local Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said on Friday.

Beneficiaries were facing problems due to delay in getting possession

These houses are located in Khoni and Shirdhon and 2000-odd beneficiaries were facing financial problems due to delay in getting possession caused primarily by the coronavirus-induced lockdown as well as other reasons, Shinde said in a release.

The decision will allow these beneficiaries to cumulatively save ₹ 32 crore, the Kalyan MP, who is also son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed.

Possession delayed due to pandemic: Shinde

"The lottery for these houses took place in 2018, and beneficiaries were supposed to get possession by 2021. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic, but those who were chosen through the lottery ended up paying interest on bank loans they had taken," he said.

