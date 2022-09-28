Kalyan: KDMC clears trash after man sits in garbage pile to protest poor waste management in area

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation took notice of a auto rickshaw driver's protest and cleaned up the Mahatma Phule chowk area on September 26.

Manoj Waghmare (38), tired of unhygienic conditions, sat on a pile of garbage near his residence in the area to mark his protest. Waghmare has been protesting since Saturday, September 24, irked with negligent attitude of concerned civic officials over the issue.

Waghmare was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying that he thought it'd [sitting on garbage pile] would be the only way to highlight the issue. The civic officials arrived to clean the area, he added.

However, he alleged that on Tuesday, September 27, the street was left unclean again.

The report quoted officials saying that the residents do not give segregated waste. The civic officials also blamed that citizens avoid coming out of their homes and give waste.

An official said that they did clean the area but residents littered it again and have assured to deploy one person to check and fine those not segregating the waste and will ensure garbage is picked from all houses.