Navi Mumbai: 60 feet flamingo made from garbage collected during mangrove clean-up drive

More than 200 citizens associated with different groups came together to make a 60-feet long and 32 feet wide flamingo with collected wastes. The volunteers collected around 450 kg of waste, consisting of thermocol, plastic bottles, glass bottles, shoes, boots, cans, oil cans, different types of bags, plastic, and pieces of fishing nets and drew a flamingo on the ground conveying a message of saving marine ecosystem and making Navi Mumbai a flamingo city.

As part of the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav of the Central Government, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is carrying out various innovative activities. NMMC, along with around 1800 cities across the country, is participating in the Indian Swachhta League.

On Sunday, more than 200 volunteers from Environment Life Foundation, Jayashree Foundation, Divine Foundation and students of NCC units of colleges participated in the mangroves clean-up drive behind T S Chanakya along the Palm Beach road. During the drive, they collected around 450 kg of waste. All the collected wastes were in an open space near the mangrove.

After bringing all the garbage to the open space, the representatives of Kishore Vishwas Arts Sanstha drew a 60-feet long and 32 feet wide flamingo on the ground.

The purpose of making the flamingo with waste was to convey a message to protect the environment to see flamingos every year at a creek near mangroves, and for this, there is a need to keep clean and stop dumping waste in the sea.

"It is the responsibility of every Navi Mumbaikars to provide and maintain a safe and desirable environment for the flamingo that comes to the city by covering thousands of km," said municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

He said that by creating unsanitary conditions in the bay sea and its shores, in mangroves, "we are harming marine life."

"The mangrove cleaning campaign and the creation of flamingo artwork from the garbage collected in the campaign will convey the right message to everyone to protect the ecosystem," said Bangar.

