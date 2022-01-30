Kalyan: GRP arrests four, detains a minor for robbery in express train

Kalyan: The Government Railway police of Kalyan have arrested four people and detained a minor for committing robbery in running an express train. The police said the accused is from Pune and threatened the victim with a knife to take her bag containing mobile phone and cash.

Alert passengers who noticed the robbery, closed both the doors of the boogie and informed the police. The GRP and Railway police force reached the spot to arrested the accused and detained the minor.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Tabrez Munir Shaikh 19, Danish Khan 19, Ajay Dabade 20 and Nizam Shaikh 20. A 14-year-old boy was also detained. All are from Pune.

According to the police, the victim a 45-year-old woman stays in Vasai and works in a private firm in Andheri. "In her statement to police she allegedly said on January 27, she boarded Bhavnagar express 12755 from Solapur to reach Vasai. She was sitting in the S-6 compartment of the train. They left Karjat railway station and were about to reach Badlapur when she heard the scream of people shouting chor-chor. Getting scared the victim kept the bag on her lapse for safety. Incidentally, five of them came near her and threatening with a knife tried to snatch the bag. As the victim was not ready to leave the bag, the minor came ahead and snatched it. The accused threatened passenger of dire consequences," said a police officer.

Shardul Walmik, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan confirmed the arrest and said, "Some alert citizens informed the police and closed both the door of the boogie living no space for them to escape. As soon as the train reached Kalyan railway station, the accused were detained by GRP and RPF officials," he added.

Walmik further added the bag contained a mobile phone and cash worth Rs 9,000. "We had recovered four mobile phones from the accused and are further investigating where they brought the three other phones from," added Walmik.

The police during the investigation found the accused claimed they were going to Haji Malang shrine in Kalyan. "They were addicted and had consumed marijuana. If they were going for a trip they would have a ticket. We suspect they are history-sheeter from Pune and keep committing such theft in the train," added an official.

Police sources claim usually such theft and robbery cases are held on the train and security is beefed up most of the time.

