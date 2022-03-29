Kalyan: Driver arrested after tempo runs over 18-year-old in Titwala

Thane: The Titwala police have arrested a tempo driver for negligence and rash driving after an 18-year-old month boy was rammed by a tempo driver.

The police said the incident took place in the Balyani area in Titwala near Kalyan. The 18-months old deceased Babu resides with his father Umar Shah, mother Gulshan, seven-year-old brother Arish and 3 years old sister Arya. Umar works in Vikhroli and on March 24, as per the daily schedule, he went to work. "It was around 11:30 am when the three kids were playing outside their house in an open place. Incidentally, the tempo driver started the tempo which was standing there and went ahead and rammed the 18 months old who was playing near it," said a police officer.

The police said the minor was shifted to the hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social networking site.

However, the Titwala police have registered a case for negligence and rash driving against the driver. The tempo driver Saif Farooque was arrested for the crime. He was produced in court and was released on bail.

A senior police inspector from Titwala police station confirmed the arrest.

