Kalyan-Dombivli: Over 1,000 people, including politicians, attended wedding ceremony; 8 test positive

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivli area is in a state of panic after eight people tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

A Kalyan resident, who returned from Ireland, had attended two wedding ceremonies on March 18 and 19 in Dombivli. Reportedly, he was advised a 14-day home quarantine.

KDMC’s health department is trying to get details about his travelling history and how many people came into contact with him.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman tested positive on Saturday. She had attended a wedding ceremony of a 25-year-old Dombivli resident, who had returned from Turkey on March 9 and was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Many political leaders from the Kalyan-Dombivli area also attended this wedding function, thereby triggering a panic in the political circle of the region. Over 1,000 guests attended the wedding function, including Mayor Vinita Rane, her husband Vishwanath Rane and corporator Kunal Patil. They all were home quarantined after the function.

When the 60-year-old lady heard about the post wedding developments, she approached KDMC’s (Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation) hospital for testing. Thereafter, doctors shifted her to Kasturba Hospital and on Saturday she tested positive for Corona. Now, KDMC officials have begun to test her family members for any Corona symptoms.

The wedding function was held on March 19 despite the state government's notification that banned a gathering of more than 50 people for a wedding.