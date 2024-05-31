Kalyan: 30-Inch Rat Snake Snuggled Behind Bin In Railway Hospital, Rescued

Representational Image | | Pixabay

Kalyan: A 30 inch rat snake, locally known as Dhaman, was rescued from Kalyan railway hospital in Waldhuni on Thursday. The reptile was discovered by the hospital staff, coiled behind a medical waste bin in a ward with three patients. Dhaman is a non-venomous species and poses no threat to humans. The snake is often misidentified as a cobra due to a stark resemblance.

The Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue Foundation (WARR) formed a three-member team after they were informed about the snake being spotted at the hospital around 4.30pm. Rescuers Tanmay Rane, Satish Bobade, and Sahas Bobade were dispatched to carry out the rescue, which took 30 minutes. “It is currently under observation for a basic fitness test. Once deemed fit, it will be released back into its natural habitat,” said Prem Aher from WARR.

In the last six months, two snakes have been rescued by WARR in Kalyan. A 36inch rat snake was rescued from a private hospital on November 26 last year. It was found coiled around an oxygen cylinder in the ICU where five patients were admitted.

Recently, an Indian rock python, locally known as Ajgar, measuring 8ft, created a stir at a construction site in Kamba village on Kalyan-Murbad Road. The sighting triggered panic among the locals, leading to a swift response from the forest and local administration officials, who successfully rescued it.