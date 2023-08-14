Kalwa's CSM Hospital Death Toll Rises To 27 In 4 Days, Dean Says 'Matter Should Not Be Sensationalised'

FPJ Exclusive: 17 Deaths Recorded In Less Than 12 Hours At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital In Kalwa | Prashant Narvekar

Four more patients have died in Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, taking the overall death toll to 27 in the last four days.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run hospital has been in the news over the past few days over the rise in deaths.

But the hospital dean says this is normal for them as 130-140 patients die in a month at CSMH.

"It is right that four deaths have taken place today. Among four deaths two were minor and two adults.

"One was a three day boy who was underweight and one died due to dengue and two adults were in emergency cases.

"Also the matter should not be sensationalised as in other hospitals like KEM, Lokmanya Tilak and J J Hospital deaths take place. In a month 130-140 deaths takes place at CSMH," Kalwa Hospital dean Dr. Rakesh Barot told The Free Press Journal on Monday.

Committee formed to probe deaths

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed on the orders of CM Eknath Shinde which will conduct a detailed enquiry about the possibility of any negligence on the part of the hospital and treating doctors.

It will impartially examine the clinical reasons for the deaths, any lacunae in medical treatment and lack of equipment if any.

Relatives of the deceased have alleged that the hospital staff neglected their demands for admitting their loved ones to the ICU.

Moreover, they were also asked to wait for treatment. However, the hospital authorities are looking into the underlying clinical factors that have led to the deaths of the patients.

