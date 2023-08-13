Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Forms Probe Committe Over Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Patient Deaths

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad questioned the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital's Dean Dr Rakesh Barot and Chief Medical Officer Aniruddha Malgaonkar over the deaths of 18 patients within 24 hours.
Vibhav Birwatkar
Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar also arrived at the CSMH to take a stock of the situation following the deaths of the patients.
Vibhav Birwatkar
Relatives of the deceased wait out the CSMH. Dr Malgaokar said that the patients were in a very serious condition.
Vibhav Birwatkar
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ordered to form an independent probe committee over the patient deaths.
Vibhav Birwatkar
Abhijit Bangar, Commisioner of Thane Municipal Corporation took press conference following the deaths of the CSMH patients.
Vibhav Birwatkar
Dr Malgaonkar said that a private hospital referred the patients to the CSMH at the very stage.
Vibhav Birwatkar