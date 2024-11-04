'Kaisi Gandi Bhasha Ka Prayog Kiya Gaya Unke Liye': PM Modi Hits Out At Derogatory Remark Against Shinde Sena Leader Shaina NC; Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Chaibasa in Jharkhand on November 4, 2024 | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4) hit out at the Congress party and its alliance partners for indecent remarks against women leaders of other parties. The Prime Minister criticised the comments made against Sita Soren by Congress leader Irfan Ansari and remarks against Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC by UBT's Arvind Sawant in Maharashtra.

"Abhi Maharashtra mein bhi, ek behen chunav lad rahi hai, kaisi gandi bhasha ka prayog kiya gaya unke liye, ye inki aadat hai..."

(In Maharashtra, a sister who is contesting in the elections, dirty and foul language was used against her, this is their habit...) PM Modi said at the rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.

The Prime Minister also added that the people of Maharashtra were waiting to teach the Congress and its alliance partners a lesson in the poll bound state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant recently kicked up a row after his "imported maal" comment against Shaina NC who is contesting from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency on Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena ticket. Sawant apologised for his comment after huge controversy broke out over his derogatory remark.

The Prime Minister also hit out at Congress leader Irfan Ansari for his "rejected maal " comment against Sita Soren and said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's silence over the matter showed the truth about the JMM. "For power, the JMM is even ready to accept insults hurled at tribal leaders," the PM said.

Sita Soren had broken down at a press conference when speaking about the comments against her by Irfan Ansari.

Maharashtra will vote on November 20 and Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes in both states will be held on November 23.