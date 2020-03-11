'Jyotiraditya's potential must have been recognised': Sanjay Raut rips MVA partner Congress after Scindia joins BJP

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Congress party for not recognising Jyotiraditya Scindia's potential after the later ended his 18-year-old association with the party and joined its political opponent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Raut also said that the current political crisis in the state of Madhya Pradesh and the disarray in Kamal Nath's government is all Congress' mishandling.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "Scindia's Ji's potential must have been recognised, if 22 MLAs followed him at once that implies he had a hold. So some Chanakya doesn't need to take the credit for the issue. It is the Congress' mishandling."

However, Raut added that BJP's no such operation would be successful in the state of Maharashtra. "BJP tried to form government in Maharashtra as well but it failed. No such operation will be successful here. Surgeons like us are sitting here in the operation theatre. If anyone comes to do it, he himself will be operated upon," Raut said.