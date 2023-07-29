Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of Bombay HC

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay |

Mumbai: Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais to Justice Upadhyay at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon. Justice Upadhyay was a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court before his elevation as Chief Justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court. He was appointed as judge of the Allahabad HC on November 21, 2011.

Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Born on June 16 1965, Upadhyay graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1991.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the swearing-in ceremony. Justice Upadhyaya’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on July 6. The President appointed him as the CJ of Bombay HC on July 24.

The post of CJ of the Bombay high court was vacant since CJ RD Dhanuka retired on May 30, after a brief tenure of four days. Justice Nitin Jamdar has been the Acting CJ of the Bombay HC since then.

With his appointment, Bombay High Court will function with 67 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94.

Read Also Bombay High Court CJ Dipankar Datta’s name recommended as SC judge

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)