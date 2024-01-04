Jumbo Covid-19 Centre Scam: Mumbai EOW Books BMC Contractor & Officers For ₹37 Crore Fraud

Representative Image | File

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in contracts related to setting up jumbo centres in Mulund and Dahisar. The FIR was lodged at Tardeo Police Station.

On Wednesday night, the EOW registered a case against BMC contractor Rahul Gomes of Oaks Management Consultancy Pvt Ltd, his vendors, and then unidentified civic officers for fraud to the tune of ₹37 crore.

In this case, Assistant Police Inspector of Economic Offenses Wing Shilpa Thenge herself has filed a complaint. It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused conspired and carried out this entire scam between October 1, 2020, and August 1, 2022.

According to the complaint, director Rahul Gomes set up jumbo corona centres in Dahisar and Mulund. After transferring it to BMC, dishonestly submitted wrong information and payment to the Municipal Corporation for demanding rent.