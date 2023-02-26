Juhu police arrest two from Rajasthan in sextortion case | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Juhu police have arrested two people from Rajasthan in a sextortion case wherein the key suspect posed as a girl on Instagram and induced the complainant to shed clothes. The act was recorded and the complainant was blackmailed to transfer Rs63,000 into yet to be identified bank accounts.

On Feb 9, the complainant received a message from a “girl” asking him for his mobile number. The two started chatting on WhatsApp, with the woman luring the complainant to make a video call. Later, during the call, she induced him to take off his clothes. Shortly after the call, though, the complainant realised that his social media friend was in fact a man dressed as a woman. He also learnt that the call had been recorded.

Read Also From sextortion to OLX scams, Mewat leaves Jamtara behind in cyber crimes

Blackmail continued even after victim paid them money

The suspect then blackmailed the complainant by threatening to make the recording viral, and forced him to transfer Rs63,000 to a bank account. The demand, however, didn’t stop, following which the complainant approached the Juhu police.

The police conducted a technical investigation and found out that the suspects were in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Senior Police Inspector Ajit Kumar Vartak formed a team under Assistant Police Inspector Bharat Mane, which travelled to Bharatpur and, with assistance from Sikri police, arrested the two suspects, who were brought to Mumbai.

On checking the phones of the suspects, the number of the complainant was found on them. The Juhu police have appealed to the people to not fall prey to such sextortion calls. In case of any such incident, citizens are advised to approach the nearest police station.

10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud | FPJ

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput