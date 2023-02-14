Mumbai: Insta friend sextorts Rs 63,000 from 50-yr-old Juhu bizman | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old businessman from Juhu has lodged a sextortion complaint with the police, alleging blackmail by a woman who recently befriended him on Instagram and forced him to pay Rs63,000 for not sharing an obscene video.

According to the police, the complainant is into the business of manufacturing engineering machineries. On the night of February 9, he received messages from an unknown woman on his Instagram account. They began chatting and subsequently the man shared his contact number upon the woman's insistence.

Rs 63k in three online transactions

Post midnight, he received a video call from the blackmailer, but didn't attend it. He then received at least 15-20 video calls from her. On answering one of the calls, the woman asked the complainant to switch on the lights. As soon as the man turned on the lights, he saw a nude woman over the video call, the police said.

Frightened, he disconnected the call. Minutes later, he received a recording of the obscene video call on his WhatsApp. The woman threatened the complainant to pay her else she would share the video with his Facebook friends. In this manner, she exacted a total Rs63,000 in three different online transactions. When the demand for money continued, the man lodged a complaint on Saturday, the police added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

