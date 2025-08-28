Judicial Reshuffle: CJ Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi Elevated To Supreme Court; 14 Advocates Appointed As Bombay HC Judges

Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, elevated to the Supreme Court along with Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant judicial reshuffle, the Centre on August 27, Wednesday, issued notifications elevating two Chief Justices — Alok Aradhe of the Bombay High Court and Vipul Pancholi of the Patna High Court — to the Supreme Court. It also approved the appointment of 14 advocates as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, boosting its working strength to 82.

Collegium Recommendations Approved

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, had recommended both elevations on August 25.

CJ Aradhe was transferred to Bombay HC from Telangana

Under his leadership, the HC started live streaming of court proceedings. As of today, proceedings in 12 courts are being live-streamed. Recently, the Kolhapur bench of the HC was inaugurated by CJI Gavai. The HC notification approving the setting up of an additional bench was signed by CJ Aradhe.

Judicial Career and Reforms

Born in 1964 in Raipur, began his judicial career in 2009 as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh HC. He has since served in the J&K, Karnataka, Telangana, and Bombay High Courts. Known for administrative reforms, he introduced live streaming of proceedings in 12 Bombay HC courtrooms. He also signed the notification approving the newly inaugurated Kolhapur bench.

Track Record in Telangana High Court

During his tenure as Chief Justice of Telangana HC (July 2023–January 2025), the court reduced case pendency by over 9,000 matters.

Among the 14 advocates appointed to the Bombay High Court is Raj Damodar Wakode, a relative of CJI Gavai.

Fourteen Advocates Appointed to Bombay HC

Others appointed as HC judges are Siddheshwar Thombre, Mehroz Ashraf Khan Pathan, Ranjitsinha Bhonsale, Sandesh Patil, Shreeram Shirsat, Hiten Venegavkar, Rajnish Vyas, Nandesh Deshpande, Amit Jamsandekar, Ashish Chavan, Vaishali Patil-Jadhav, Abasaheb Shinde and Farhan Dubash.

Links with Central Agencie

Advocates Patil, Shirsat, Venegavkar and Chavan have represented central agencies like the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in several profile cases. Currently, Venegavkar is the chief public prosecutor at the HC.

Recent Appointments Bring HC to Record Strength

The appointments follow the swearing-in of three judges last week, including Aarti Sathe, whose elevation drew political attention over her previous role as a BJP spokesperson. The HC now has its highest working strength in years — 82 judges out of a sanctioned 94.