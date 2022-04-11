JNU violence: 'There should not be any conflict on veg, non-veg food,' says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday condemned the clashes between students at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said there should not be any conflict over consumption of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and people should respect each others sentiments.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale also condemned the "attack" on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai by a group of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Friday last.

"The JNU is a big and reputed university. I think such conflicts between students belonging to different ideologies should not happen. In fact, all the ideologies should work towards strengthening the unity of India. I think whatever happened in the JNU, should not have happened and it should be probed," said Athawale.

The minister said it was not wrong if some students took the decision to not consume non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami.

Two groups had clashed at the JNU's Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami.

RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged students from Left-backed outfits wanted to disrupt a Ram Navami puja, and are using diversionary tactics by raising the issue of serving of non-vegetarian food. However, the Left-led JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has accused the ABVP of "orchestrating the incident and unleashing violence in the name of food".

"There should not be any conflict over consumption of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and everyone should respect each other," added Athawale, an ally of the BJP.

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment also criticized MNS president Raj Thackeray for demanding removal of loudspeakers atop mosques.

"It is a wrong stand to counter 'azaan' (Muslim call for prayer) from loudspeakers atop mosques with Hanuman Chalisa. There are temples too where loudspeakers are fitted. So opposition for the sake of opposition is not good," he added.

Athawale said Raj Thackeray is the tallest leader of his party, but he is not the heir of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

"He is a nephew of Balasaheb Thackeray, but not his heir. Uddhav Thackeray (Chief Minister and Sena founder's son) is the heir of Balasaheb Thackeray. But it is sad he is not coming to us (BJP-led NDA ). Balasaheb Thackeray was a propagator of 'Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti' (coming together of Sena and Dalit). He was with the BJP," the RPI (Athawale) president added.

He said it is not too late for the Shiv Sena to joins hands with the BJP once again.

Athawale claimed had Bal Thackeray been alive today, he would not have allowed Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena, to go with the NCP and the Congress.

"Now also its not too late and Uddhav Thackeray can come to us. The formula of sharing CM's position for 2.5-2.5 years (between Sena and BJP) can also be considered. In the interest of the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra, he should change his decision...the Congress and the NCP should be ousted from power and the BJP should be brought to power (in alliance with Sena)," he said.

The Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:37 PM IST