JNU attack reminded me of 26/11: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: CM Thackeray compared the violent attacks on JNU students and faculty members on Sunday night by masked goons with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by 10 armed terrorists from Pakistan. He said the students were feeling 'unsafe’ in the country.

“The attacks on JNU students reminded me of the 26/11 terror attack. When the students of the country are being attacked like this, it’s evident we are living in troubled times,” Thackeray said.

Dubbing the attack as a ‘cowardly’ act, the CM said the attackers were scared to show their faces.

About the demands for resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, Thackeray refrained from taking a stand. Stating the politics could wait, he said the immediate priority was to bring the assailants to book.

“I don’t want to politicise the matter. Right now, I demand an immediate inquiry, so the faces behind the mask are revealed. It is a cowardly act and such cowards don’t deserve to be in India,” he said.

Thackeray added utmost transparency should be maintained in a probe, as questions were being raised about the response of the Delhi Police. “There are allegations Delhi Police didn’t react swiftly.

A transparent inquiry is needed to see if police were working on behalf of government,” Thackeray said, adding, “If Delhi Police fails to find out the perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock.”

He assured students in Maharashtra were safe, and he would not tolerate any such act. “These acts will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

The administration will take strict action against those who try to upset peace and harmony in the state,” Thackeray asserted, adding the youths and students must keep in mind they have a responsibility to keep order.

About the protest by students at the Gateway of India following the attack on Sunday, Thackeray said, “I understand their rage. I am also equally unhappy with what has happened in JNU.”