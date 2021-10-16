JEE Advanced 2021 results: Kartik Sreekumar Nair from Mumbai tops in Maharashtra, earns an All India Rank 7

Kartik Sreekumar Nair from Mumbai has topped the JEE Advanced in Maharashtra and earned an All India Rank seven. He obtained 338 marks out of 360. Nair had scored 97.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examination. In the first two sessions of the JEE Main 2021, Kartik scored 99.88 and 99.98 percentiles.

Kartik told FPJ he relied practice and feedback from his teachers. “I followed whatever they suggested, seriously. I would spend more time attempting difficult questions. Our coaching institute conducted enormous classes to prepare us for the entrance, so that helped a lot,” said Kartik, who plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay and aspires to pursue research in Artificial Intelligence.

Giving credit to his parents for support throughout my preparation period, he said they were very calm during the whole time. Kartik’s father, Sreekumar Nair, works as an IT consultant and his mother Sindhu is an assistant professor of Computer Science at DJ College of Engineering in Vile Parle.

Kartik stressed upon staying healthy physically and mentally, when asked by FPJ about any message for the candidates who would appear next time. “One thing will be to practice well and that it is really important that you look after yourself. Along with concentrating on studies, eat healthy food and sleep well,” he said.

To stay calm, Kartik said he took breaks for listening to music and watching videos on YouTube. Mohit Sardana, the director of his coaching institute, said it is a great achievement for the institute and a matter of immense pride that their students have crafted yet another success story. He said they conducted almost 120 tests this year to prepare their students well for the JEE Advanced exam. “We are proud of all our students, their parents, and mentors,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:53 AM IST