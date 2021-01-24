Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra to urge people to shun hatred

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's Maharashtra unit has started a 10-day statewide campaign to promote peace and humanity and to urge people to shun hatred and materialism.

The 'Darkness to Light' campaign, launched on Friday, has become more relevant in these times when polarisation has become a "political tool", the organisation's state co-ordinator Naushad Usman told reporters here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also triggered a quest for spirituality, he said.