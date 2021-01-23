'Fascist, male chauvinist organisation controls India': Rahul Gandhi slams RSS

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (January 23) targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and directly called the organisation "fascist" and "male chauvinist". He also said that the organisation was "controlling" India today.

To make his point, the Congress leader highlighted that women are not allowed in the RSS and reasoned that no country can progress without giving women equal opportunity as men to progress.

"I agree that without giving equal place to women no country can progress. Unfortunately the organisation that controls India today is a fascist, male chauvinist organisition. Women are not allowed in the RSS," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a crowd gathered at a Congress event in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur.

"They (RSS) discriminate against women from the beginning. Any organisation that doesn't let women in it obviously doesn't respect women. If you respected women, you would have given them equal space in your organisation,"