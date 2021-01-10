Jalna: Conductor dies in depot mishap, MACT asks MSRTC to pay Rs 48

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to pay Rs 48.46 lakh as compensation to the kin of a conductor of the state undertaking who was hit by a bus inside a depot in Jalna, an official said on Saturday.

Conductor Prabhu Kale (47) was standing inside MSRTC's Jafrabad depot on August 31, 2018, when one of its buses dashed into him and he died while undergoing treatment for severe injuries.

The order was passed by MACT Judge FM Khwaja on Friday.