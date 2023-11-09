'Jal Diwali' Initiative Empowering Women And Ensuring Clean Water In Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

On behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government, the 'Jal Diwali' initiative is being celebrated in alignment with the directives provided under the Amrit 2.0 Mission. With the guidance of Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, the Commissioner of NMMC, the 'Women for Water, Water for Women' campaign is being executed in collaboration with the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

In this context, following instructions received through the Directorate of Municipal Council Administration of the Government of Maharashtra, an innovative event known as 'Jal Diwali' was organized around the Diwali festival. The primary objective of this event was to educate the women of NMMC about the water quality testing process and foster a sense of ownership and responsibility toward the water infrastructure.

As part of this endeavor, 25 representatives from women's savings groups within the Municipal Corporation were taken on a visit to the Water Treatment Centre in Bhokarpada, which is part of the Morbe Dam Project owned by NMMC. Here, they received comprehensive insights into the facility's operational procedures.

These women representatives were provided with in-depth knowledge about the journey of water, from its collection in Morbe dam to the purification process and eventual distribution to households. This hands-on observation and information acquisition opportunity allowed the women to engage with the water purification processes and distribution systems. The campaign's objective of promoting inclusivity and active participation was successfully met.

As part of the 'Jal Diwali' program, the participating women were presented with steel water bottles, glasses, and cloth bags. The 'Women for Water, Water for Women' campaign, which ensures citizens' access to quality water and involves women in water quality testing, serves to reassure the women of Navi Mumbai about the safety and reliability of their water supply.

