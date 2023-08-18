Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Accused Cop Chetan Singh Had A History Of Indiscipline | ANI

Mumbai: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who shot dead his senior and three Muslim passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service. According to sources, the order to sack Singh was issued on August 14 by the RPF’s senior divisional security commissioner of Western Railways’ Mumbai Central Division.

As per the sources, Singh was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents in the past. In 2017, he called a Muslim individual to a police chowky and subjected him to torture. He faced consequences from his superiors for this incident. In 2011, he withdrew Rs25,000 from a colleague’s card without authorisation. Additionally, he assaulted a colleague in Bhavnagar. In both of these incidents, appropriate actions were taken against him.

About Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Incident

Singh (33) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three Muslim passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Chetan Singh was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Chetan allegedly first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in a B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in the S6 coach, according to the GRP.