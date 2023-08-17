Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Dismissed From Service

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has sacked constable Chetan Singh, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month.

According to sources, the order to sack Singh was issued on August 14 by RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Western Railways Mumbai Central Division.

As per the official, Chetan Singh was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents in the past.

Chetan Singh (33) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train.

Chetan Singh was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

He first killed RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon before gunning down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Chetan is now in judicial custody, the official said.

