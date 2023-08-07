Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Court Extends RPF Constable Chetan Singh’s Police Remand Till August 11

Accused RPF constable Chetan Singh | Twitter

Mumbai: A magistrate court has remanded Chetan Singh, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, in police custody until August 11. He is accused of killing four individuals on a train on August 1.

The GRP (Government Railway Police) have included sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful confinement), and 342 (wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement) in the FIR against Singh.

The shocking Aug 1 incident

Chetan Singh was arrested on August 1 for allegedly killing four individuals on a Jaipur-Mumbai Express. His initial remand ended on Monday, so he was produced in court. The GRP police requested seven days of remand, but the court sent Chetan Singh to four days of police custody. In court, the GRP police stated that they need time to review CCTV footage from Jaipur to Borivali and to record statements from those who were on the express journey. They requested several days of custody for this purpose.

Chetan Singh's wife and mother were present at Borivali GRP to provide their statements and submit his medical documents.

The accused constable Chetan Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, and three passengers Syed Saifullah of Hyderabad (Telangana), Asghar A. Shaikh, 48, of Madhubani (Bihar), and Abdulquader M. Bhanpurawala, 62, of Nalasopara (Palghar in Maharashtra).

