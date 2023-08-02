Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Did RPF Constable Chetan Singh Want To Take A Passenger Hostage? Probe On

Accused RPF constable Chetan Singh | Twitter

RPF constable Chetan Singh killed four people by firing suddenly on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express on Monday. A shocking news has come to the fore in the investigation of this case.

The investigating agency GRP police suspect that after killing the first three people, Singh shot the fourth person.

But before shooting the third person, Singh probably wanted to take him hostage. Police are investigating this angle.

The Hostage Situation in Coach B2 and Pantry Car

According to the information given by the sources, accused Chetan Singh made a passenger, identified as Sayyed Saifuddin, hostage in coach number B2. He took him on gun point to the pantry car via B1. Where in the pantry car he tried to ask him something. After this, Syyed Saifuddin was shot in the pantry car.

His boss was also travelling in the same train. Whose statement has also been recorded by the police. After firing at ASI Tikaram Meena and the passenger in B5 coach, he went to B2 coach. From there went to the pantry car where shot Syed Saifuddin and then went to S6 and shot another passenger.

Multiple Victims and Odd Shooting Pattern

An official told that Saifuddin was brought by Singh on gunpoint from another bogie and shot.

Singh also spoke some dialogues after this incident. The way Singh shot the three people on sight, why did he take Saifullah from another bogie and shoot him?

Read Also Mumbai Train Firing: Accused RPF Constable Chetan Singh Remanded To Police Custody Till August 7

Accused not cooperating in investigation

The GRP police wants to know the answer to this question from Singh but he is not cooperating in the investigation.

A police officer told that Singh is answering the questions asked in the interrogation in such a way that he has not done anything.

The firing incident in the train is being investigated by Borivali GRP. While investigating the case, the police have so far recorded the statements of 20 passengers on the train.

On July 31, between 5 am and 5:15 am, Chetan Singh had opened fire on a moving train killing four people, including an RPF ASI and three passengers.