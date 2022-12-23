Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea to travel to Bahrain to meet ailing mother

Jacqueline Fernandez | ANI

Mumbai: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday withdrew her plea seeking permission from a Delhi Court to travel to Bahrain to meet her mother after the court objected to her plea.

The court said that the matter is at a crucial stage and the actor “must wait till the charges are framed” in the Rs200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in which she is an accused. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had stated that the actor might flee amid the investigation into the case.

The actor’s counsel informed the court that the actor’s mother had suffered a stroke in December 2021 and was “very ill”. The court said that it is an “emotional issue but this case is at a crucial stage”.

Her counsel attempted to get permission by mentioning that the next date of hearing is Jan 6 and the actor would return by Jan 5. The judge then questioned the counsel whether he wants to withdraw the application or wants a judicial order. Finally, the lawyer withdrew the plea.

Money laundering case

In Aug 2022, a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case mentioned the actor as an accused. The agency had mentioned how she not only enjoyed the gifts showered upon her by the conman but also passed them on to her family in Sri Lanka. She has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions. Mr Chandrashekar is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals. Ms Fernandez was reportedly in a relationship with him and the latter said in a letter earlier that the gifts were only tokens of love and not proceeds of the scam.