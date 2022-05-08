It’s the Shiv Sena which needs to go to Ayodhya: Pravin Darekar

“For their unholy tie-up with the Congress and NCP, it is for the Shiv Sena to visit Ayodhya,” taunted leader of the opposition - Pravin Darekar while speaking at the BJP workers conclave at the Maxus Banquet Hall in Bhayandar on Sunday evening.

Darekar also attended a press conference in the presence of Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale and BJP city chief - Adv. Ravi Vyas. Terming the opposition of BJP MP - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to MNS chief - Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya as a personal decision, Darekar said the matter will be discussed by our leaders Chandrakant Patil and Devendra Fadnavis with Uttar Pradesh chief minister - Yogi Adityanath. Speaking on the three member panel system in the municipal elections, Darekar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contestants are bound to try and defeat each other and the BJP will triumph and trample their opponents.

Taking a serious note of the ongoing tug-of-war in the twin-cities local BJP unit, Darekar said, “Any type of indiscipline or groupism will not be tolerated, Nobody is bigger than the party.” Notably, the local unit of the party continues to remain a divided house after former legislator- Narendra Mehta and his supporters raised a banner of revolt against the appointment of Adv. Ravi Vyas as the chief of the local BJP unit, last year. None of the corporators owing their allegiance to the Mehta group were present in the conclave.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:39 PM IST