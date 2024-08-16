 'It's Not Just Waqf Board But Also Our Temples, I Will Not Let Anyone Touch Those Properties', Warns Uddhav Thackeray
The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has finally broken his silence on the Waqf Board issue. On Friday, he said that it is not only about Waqf Boards but also about the temples. "I promise I will not let anyone touch those properties.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has finally broken his silence on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. On Friday, Thackeray said that it is not only about Waqf Boards but also about the temples. "I promise I will not let anyone touch those properties," he said.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also questioned why the Waqf Amendment Bill was not passed when the Bhartiya Janata Party is in absolute majority. Thackeray also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech where he pitched for a secular civil code saying, "Has Narendra Modi given up Hindutva?"

Thackeray also demanded that the allegations made by Sankaracharya over 200 kg of gold stolen from Kedarnath temple should also be investigated.

Since the Waqf Board Amendment Bill was presented in the parliament, Uddhav Thackeray had not reacted. Although his Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant is in the committee formed by the central government to discuss on Waqf Board issue.

There were agitations held outside the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief's Mumbai residence 'Matoshree' recently over Uddhav Thackeray's silence over the Waqf Board issue.

