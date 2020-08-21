It’s a bumpy ride for Lord Ganesha in Thane

Thane: After facing a volley of sarcastic comments from the Opposition and harsh criticism from harrowed citizens on social media over pothole-ridden roads, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday claimed that it has repaired 856 potholes, out of the the total 1,122 potholes. TMC officials also assured that they would fix the remaining potholes in the next two to three days.

The civic body has claimed to have filled the potholes since the heavy downpour in the city. However, irate motorists and local residents claim that a majority of the roads are dotted with potholes again and it is the same old story.

When contacted, TMC city engineer, Ravindra Khadtale said, “Following the complaints, the potholes repair work was again carried on Wednesday. Hence, within two days around 856 potholes have been filled so far by the TMC. The potholes filling work will be continued for the next two-three days in all the wards in Thane." He added that areas like Teen Haat Naka, Nitin company to Louis Wadi, Majiwada junction, Teen Haat flyover bridge, Wagle estate, are the areas where the potholes filling work has been carried so far.

Local residents were expecting the TMC would fix all the potholes before Ganesh Chaturthi. “Now Ganesh festival has already arrived, however, the corporation as usual has woken up late,” said Rupesh Shinde (40), a regular commuter and resident of Kopri area of Thane.

Sanket Kulkarni, a citizen from Naupada, Thane said, “Like every year we are forced to take Ganesha idol through a bumpy road filled with potholes. We hope that at least before the day of immersion, we will get good quality roads."

BJP leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction on the potholes repair work carried by the TMC. “The pothole repair work carried during monsoon will hardly turn out with good results. It will again wash off under the heavy shower. Since the last 25 years the citizens are forced to bear the potholes issue. The corporation is still not providing good quality roads in Thane," said Sanjay Kelkar, BJP MLA from Thane.