'It rains anytime': #MumbaiRains trends as city receives light drizzles in December

On Thursday, Mumbaikars woke up to cozy morning as light rains lashed city and adjoining areas. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the unseasonal rains are due to a deep depression that lies over the Arabian Sea.

On Wednesday, the depression moved westwards and now lays centred about 660 km southsouthwest of Mumbai in Maharashtra and 580 km west of Panjim in Goa. The temperatures in these areas, however, may see a slight drop due to these rains.

Amidst the rainfall, netizens took to Twitter to make the best out of the situation and express their thoughts.