Isolation centres in bldg premises: State housing societies body hosts webinar

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Societies' Welfare Association (MahaSeWa), a federation of housing society associations, hosted a webinar on Tuesday, in which 125 residents of various housing societies participated. The two-hour-long session was to create awareness among residents to set up corona isolation centres in their building premises – in refugee areas, empty flats/rooms, clubhouses, community halls etc.

Ramesh Prabhu, the founder-chairman of MahaSeWa told The Free Press Journal, "The corporation, in its notification dated June 6, has said, those patients who are non-critical corona cases should be in home isolation. So what we are asking housing societies is, when isolation within the house is not possible, then such a facility should be provided in their building premises. Not only will this reduce the rising burden on health infrastructure as Covid-19 cases are rising in the city daily but will also save lives. Today, we are seeing the ground situation is grim, with patients having to go from one hospital to another, searching for a bed so that they can avail treatment. This can be avoided if isolation centres for non-critical Covid-19 patients are made available in their own residential premises."

Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty too had joined in the webinar and supported the MahaSeWa demand, said Prabhu.

Earlier, another webinar was held by the association, with 650 residents from across the city, on the subject of allowing domestic help into residential building premises, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has so far not issued any advisory on the subject.