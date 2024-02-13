 'Is It Congress-Yukt BJP?' Questions Uddhav Thackeray After Ashok Chavan's Political Realignment
"The Election Commission has given Shiv Sena and NCP in the hands of thieves. Now, will Congress be given in the hands of Chavan?" he wondered.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:36 AM IST
Ashok Chavan | PTI

Ashok Chavan's move evoked sharp reactions from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray's claims

Thackeray claimed the BJP is becoming a 'Congress-occupied BJP'. “Is it Congress-mukta Bharat or Congress-yukt BJP?” asked Thackeray while addressing a rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. “It is a slogan of the BJP to make India Congress-free. But after watching many Congress leaders joining the BJP, it seems now BJP is becoming Congress yukt party,” he said. “Is Ashok Chavan leaving Congress to hide the Adarsh Society scam?” he asked.

“BJP is bringing mercenaries in the party. BJP doesn't have confidence to win the election, therefore, they are inducting other party leaders in BJP and banging on the chest of the BJP stalwarts, who have been fighting for BJP from last many years. After a few days you will see that BJP's party president will have come from another party,” Uddhav added.

“Till Sunday, he was negotiating seat sharing with MVA and the very next day he quit the party. What happened suddenly? Everyone is thinking about themselves only, not for farmers,” he said.

