Ashok Chavan To Join BJP? Here's What Former Maharashtra CM Said About His Future Plans After Resigning From Congress

Mumbai, February 12: In his first reaction after resigning from the Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday, February 12, said he is yet to decide his future course of action. On being asked if he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ashok Chavan said: "I will let you know in 48 hours."

Speaking to media persons, Chavan confirmed that he has resigned from the Maharashtra assembly as an MLA. "I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," he said.

Ashok Chavan On Joining BJP:

Not In Contact With Congress MLAs: Chavan

In response to a question about how many legislators are with him, Chavan said: "I have not had a word with a single MLA of the Congress party. I have no such intention." Asked if he had a conversation with Rahul Gandhi, he apparently nodded in negative.

Chavan Resigns From Congress:

In a major setback to the Congress party in Maharashtra, Chavan resigned from the grand old party earlier today. "I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party," he reportedly wrote in a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole.

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state and also close to the Gandhis. His resignation from the Congress party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora and Baba Siddique quitting the party recently.