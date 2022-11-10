Is it an offence to look out of a car’s sunroof? Here's what Mumbai police have to say

A woman is seen sticking her head out of the car’s sunroof on the Bandra-Worli sea link, which was later directed to the local traffic police for stringent action. | Admin

Mumbai: In a recent video going viral on Twitter, a woman is seen sticking her head out of the car’s sun roof on the Bandra-Worli seal link on Thursday. The video was tagged to the traffic police who then directed it to the local Bandra traffic police for stringent action.

However, many citizens were unaware about the traffic rules with regards to sunroofs.

While speaking to FPJ, Bandra-Worli sea link traffic police inspector, P Kamble, said, “According to the motor vehicle’s act, putting the head or body out of a car’s sunroof is considered as an offence and violation of traffic rules. Not many citizens know about this, but this rule is not only applicable to the vehicles traveling on the Sea-link but also to vehicles on all the roads of the city. When someone is found violating this rule, it can lead to an investigation and an added payment of a fine.”

“The basic use of the sunroof is to let the sunlight into the car, but when people put their head or body outside, it can block the vision of others or lead to any other mishaps,” added the cop.

Earlier there have been cases of glass coated kite thread ‘manja’ which has slashed through people’s throat while looking out of the sunroof. Officials have advised people to follow the traffic rules and avoid any kind of accidents pertaining to vehicle sunroofs.