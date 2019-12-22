Irrespective of religion, they should be thrown out: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country irrespective of their religion. He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is uncalled for as it will increase the burden on India which is allegedly not able to cater to the needs of its own people. "India is not Dharamshala. People coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan should be thrown out. India had not taken the contract of humanity," Raj told news persons in Pune on Saturday. He said the issue cannot be seen with a communal angle. "You cannot take this as Hindu-Muslim issue whoever is from outside has to be thrown out," said Thackeray. "We are unable to fulfil the requirement of our own people then why do we require people from other nations. The country with 130 crore people is not able to cater to the needs of its own people," he added.

He, however, said the Act is discriminatory and Muslims have a reason to fear.