IRCTC increases frequency of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to five days a week

The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited) will increase the frequency of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from 4 days a week to 5 from December 22 onwards, a recent press release stated. The train will now operate on Wednesdays as well.

"With the positive response observed in the booking trends, Tejas Express which is presently being operated with a weekly frequency of four days i.e Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday is being increased to 5 days a week frequency with the addition of Wednesday w.e.f 22nd December 2021," the press release said.

"It is indeed very pleasing to see the positive trends in the bookings of Tejas Express and IRCTC is enthusiastic to serve more and more patrons by adding one more day of operations i.e. Wednesday to the Ahmedabad Mumbai Tejas Express with effect from 22nd December 2021. IRCTC strives to provide the most relaxed and secure environment with best in class services and memories to cherish forever for our esteemed customers," Group General Manager, Rahul Himalian said.

The IRCTC resumed the services of Tejas Express trains on the Ahmedabad – Mumbai - Ahmedabad route from August 7, 2021.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST