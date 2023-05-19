IRCTC announces Bharat Gaurav tourist train for Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin yatra route | representational pic

In a bid to promote domestic tourism and provide a safe and memorable experience to travelers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the "Sri Rameshwaram-Tirupati: Dakshin Yatra" Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The train will commence its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and will return to CSMT on June 2.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will cover a fascinating itinerary that includes destinations such as Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai, and Tirupati. Passengers will have the opportunity to explore the cultural, historical, and spiritual significance of these iconic locations.

Train route

The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and traverse through Thane, Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, and Kalaburagi as boarding stations. The tour itinerary will include visits to Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai, and Tirupati. On the return journey, the train will pass through Kalaburagi, Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, and Thane as de-boarding stations.

Coaches

To ensure a comfortable journey, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will consist of one AC-2 Tier, three AC-3 Tier, and seven Sleeper Class coaches. Additional facilities include a pantry car and two generator coaches to provide all the necessary amenities to the passengers.

Aligned with the Government of India's initiatives, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh," the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aims to encourage citizens to explore the rich heritage and diverse landscapes of India. The all-inclusive tour package is designed to offer a comprehensive experience, combining travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.

IRCTC, the official tourism arm of Indian Railways, is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the guests. Stringent COVID-19 protocols will be followed throughout the journey to ensure a secure environment for all passengers.

This initiative by IRCTC is expected to boost domestic tourism and strengthen the cultural bonds between different regions of the country. Travelers can embark on this unforgettable journey, discovering the beauty and spiritual essence of Southern India.

For more information and booking details, interested individuals can visit the IRCTC website or contact their nearest railway reservation center.