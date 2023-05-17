Indore: First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train of WR flagged-off from city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train of Western Railway was fagged-off from the city railway station on Tuesday.

Minister of state for railways Darshana Jardosh, virtually showed the green flag to the train from Rajkot. The train will take tourists\pilgrims to religious spots like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Puri, Gangasagar etc.

MP Shankar Lalwani, MP (Rajya Sabha) Kavita Patidar and MLA Ramesh Mendola showed green flags to the train at the city railway station.

The train has been launched under the railway's theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ for the pilgrims of Madhya Pradesh by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC). There are 3 air-conditioned and 8 sleeper class coaches for passengers.

During the 9-night and 10-day trip, the passengers will be taken to Jagannath Puri, Gangasagar (Kolkata), Baidyanath, Varanasi and Ayodhya. During the journey tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner and night in non-AC standard hotels will be provided. Non-AC tourist buses for local tours will be provided. Passengers will also be covered under Rs 4 lakh accident insurance, whose premium is included in the tour ticket.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam division, informed that 448 passengers boarded from the city and 105 would board from Ujjain, 86 from Rani Kamlapati, 37 from Itarsi, 59 from Jabalpur, 15 from Katni and 5 from Anuppur. A total of 755 passengers will travel by this train.

