International Women's Day 2020: 'Name Act Damini, Shakti or Nirbhaya'

Mumbai: Women lawmakers in the Maharashtra legislature have suggested that the state government can name the proposed act to deal with specified offenses against women as Shakti or Damini or Nirbhaya. The government has proposed to table the bill on the lines of Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019 (now, Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law Amendment Act 2019). Among other provisions the act recommends awarding capital punishment to the guilty in specified offences against women and to expedite trial in such cases within 21 days of committing the crime.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh convened a meeting of the women legislators from the ruling and opposition parties however, urged the government not to table the bill in haste. He added that a proper study of the existing acts be done and suggestions need to be sought from various women organizations.

The home department in its presentation told the women legislators that it will propose amendments to the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code and prepare the new legislation which will require the Presidential assent.

The government proposes to set up 45 special courts in all districts for speedy trial of crime against women including rape, molestation, kidnapping, harassment and others.

Some legislators suggested that the special cell devoted for the registration of crime, counseling should be set up at a police station in all districts. This will be on the lines of Bharosa Cell established in Pune and Nagpur.

Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe told FPJ,'' The Mahila Dakshata Samiti at the police stations should be restructured and the police should be made accountable. The minutes of the meeting be circulated to the members of such committees. The proposed Act can be used as a tool for the gender sensitization and justice to change the mindset of the police personnel to ensure early justice to the victim.''

Minister of Schools Education Varsha Gaikwad suggested that the girls need to be trained in self-defence in the schools. NCP legislator Vidya Chavan wanted the police department to refer the case in the special courts in a stipulated time frame. On the other hand, BJP legislator Manda Mhatre argued that the government should remove lacunae in the functioning of the police department and the police personnel should be told to register and investigate the cases against women on a priority basis.

Furthermore, women legislators urged the minister to take such meeting of the male legislators and brief them about the proposed act.

Maharashtra government is significant as crime against women have increased to 37,567 in 2019 against 35,497 in 2018. Of which, rape have risen to 5,412 against 4,974, kidnapping and abduction 8,382 against 6,825, cruelty by husband and relatives 7,564 against 6,862.